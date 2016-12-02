On Tonight

America's Funniest Home Videos
8:00 PM
Reba
9:00 PM
Reba
9:30 PM
Last Man Standing
10:00 PM
See Full Schedule

Shows

Florida Georgia Line All Access

What goes into an epic show that brings a crowd to its feet night after night?...

Chad Brownlee: Live in Truro

Hitmaker Chad Brownlee delivers an electric performance of some of his biggest...

Billy Goes North

After taking on the South's worst critters, North America's favourite...

Videos

News

Brothers Osborne Bring Dirt Rich Tour to Nashville

The last time Brothers Osborne headlined a show in Nashville it was four years...

Luke Bryan: A Decade Since “Friends”

I wonder if Luke Bryan is reflecting on his career right now like I am.It’s...

Carrie Underwood: Not That Kind of Daredevil

Carrie Underwood was on NBC’s Today on Wednesday (Jan. 18), catching up with...
CMT Canada Tweets

CMT Canada

CMT Canada Facebook
Blake Shelton's 'If I’m Honest' beats albums by Rihanna, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Drake!

Contests

Back To Top
Corus Network
CMT® is a trade-mark of Country Music Television, Inc., which might be used under license. 2016 Corus® Entertainment Inc. All Rights reserved. CMT Canada, Corus Quay, 25 Dockside Drive, Toronto, Ont., M5A 0B5. Corus Lifestyles.

Corus Women

...
...
...
...
...

Corus Kids

...
...
...

More Sites

...
...