On Tonight

America's Funniest Home Videos
8:00 PM
America's Funniest Home Videos
9:00 PM
America's Funniest Home Videos
10:00 PM
See Full Schedule

Shows

Chad Brownlee: Live in Truro

Hitmaker Chad Brownlee delivers an electric performance of some of his biggest...

Billy Goes North

After taking on the South's worst critters, North America's favourite...

I Love Kellie Pickler

Recognized and beloved for her fun-loving personality, uniquely hysterical...

Videos

News

Did Luke Bryan Know About WWE’s Country Connection?

I bet that when Luke Bryan took his sons and some friends to the WWE (...

How Jon Pardi Avoids Being a Morning Drunk

Come New Year’s Eve, Jon Pardi will be the one hosting the NYE Throwdown at...

Dierks Bentley: Mellow Hang vs. Jager Hung

Dierks Bentley has the night off this New Year’s Eve. And he couldn’t be...
CMT Canada Tweets

CMT Canada

CMT Canada Facebook
Prepare your funny bone because tonight is the night. #BlueCollarComedy

Contests

Back To Top
Corus Network
CMT® is a trade-mark of Country Music Television, Inc., which might be used under license. 2016 Corus® Entertainment Inc. All Rights reserved. CMT Canada, Corus Quay, 25 Dockside Drive, Toronto, Ont., M5A 0B5. Corus Lifestyles.

Corus Women

...
...
...
...
...

Corus Kids

...
...
...

More Sites

...
...