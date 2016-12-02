On Tonight

Celebrity Name Game
8:00 PM
Celebrity Name Game
8:30 PM
America's Funniest Home Videos
9:00 PM
America's Funniest Home Videos
10:00 PM
See Full Schedule

Shows

Chad Brownlee: Live in Truro

Hitmaker Chad Brownlee delivers an electric performance of some of his biggest...

Billy Goes North

After taking on the South's worst critters, North America's favourite...

I Love Kellie Pickler

Recognized and beloved for her fun-loving personality, uniquely hysterical...

Videos

News

Jason Aldean: From Toledo to Tupelo

Just like he sings in his song “Gonna Know We Were Here,” Jason Aldean’s fans...

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Anchor The Shack

Tim McGraw has a starring role in the upcoming movie The Shack.And ever...

David Fanning Brings the Romance in New Video

David Fanning is back with a sentimental new song and video that’s gonna...
CMT Canada Tweets

CMT Canada

CMT Canada Facebook
Don't miss Tim Hicks' Sudbury show on his Shake These Walls tour!

Contests

Back To Top
Corus Network
CMT® is a trade-mark of Country Music Television, Inc., which might be used under license. 2016 Corus® Entertainment Inc. All Rights reserved. CMT Canada, Corus Quay, 25 Dockside Drive, Toronto, Ont., M5A 0B5. Corus Lifestyles.

Corus Women

...
...
...
...
...

Corus Kids

...
...
...

More Sites

...
...